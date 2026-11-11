Kalyan Jewellers shares jump 10% post Q2 results; 'Buy' stock, says MOFSL

The Thrissur-headquartered Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd shares climbed 10 per cent in Wednesday's trade following the jeweller's strong set of September quarter results. MOFSL, which retained 'Buy' on the stock, said consolidated revenue grew 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 10,323 crore compared with its estimate of Rs 9,870 crore. Profit was up 64 per cent at Rs 427 crore. Same-store sales grew 20 per cent YoY in Q2, which was in line with estimates.
Following the development, the stock rose 10 per cent to hit a high of Rs 672.10 apiece, taking its six-month rise to 73.87 per cent.
MOFSL said there was a one-time gain of Rs 52 crore due to the increase in customs duty from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. Besides, there was a one-time inventory loss of Rs 8.3 crore due to open positions in Silver and Platinum against Rs 21.20 crore in gains in Q2.