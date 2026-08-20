Aditya Birla Capital shares jump 3% amid entry into gold loan business; details here

Following the development, Aditya Birla Capital shares rose 2.52 per cent to hit a high of Rs 406.75 apiece. The stock has risen 12.53 per cent year-to-date against Sensex's fall of 9 per cent during the same period.

Aditya Birla Capital said its product would combine dedicated branch-led service with omnichannel digital capabilities, and will offer customers a seamless borrowing experience with transparent pricing, secure handling of pledged gold and swift loan disbursals.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Singh, Executive Director and CEO, NBFC, Aditya Birla Capital Limited, said, "Gold loans are witnessing strong structural growth in India, and our entry into this segment is a natural extension of our secured lending strategy. In a category where trust is paramount, customers seek transparency, secure handling of their gold, and the confidence that their valuable assets are in safe and trusted hands. Backed by Aditya Birla Group’s generational legacy of trust, integrity, and responsible stewardship, we are well positioned to serve these customer needs."

Advertisement

He added, "We are building our Gold Loan business from the ground up, shaped by these principles, and a strong focus on governance, prudent risk management, operational excellence, and a customer first approach. As we expand our presence across India, we will leverage our extensive distribution network and digital capabilities to deliver a superior customer experience. We believe our combination of a trusted legacy and a thoughtfully built business will further strengthen Aditya Birla Capital’s position as a lender of choice in one of India’s fastest growing retail credit segments."