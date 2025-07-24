Akzo Nobel, Abbott, Tube Investments, 3M India, Timken India to turn ex-dividend on Friday

Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Abbott India Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Timken India Ltd and Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among dozens of stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on July 25, Friday.

The Abbott India board, at its meeting held on May 15, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 475 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 81st AGM. July 25 is the record date for the same; if approved, the dividend would be paid on or after August 18, the company informed stock exchanges.

The Akzo Nobel India board, at its meeting held on May 14, had recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 71st AGM. Friday is the record date for the same. The final dividend would be paid on August 28.

The Tube Investments of India board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval by members at the AGM. Friday is the record date for the same.

3M India Ltd – fiinal dividend (Rs 160 per share) and special dividend (Rs 375 per share), Albert David Ltd (Rs 5 per share), Arvind Ltd (Rs 3.75 per share), Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd (Rs 6 per share), Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Bemco Hydraulics Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Bhageria Industries Ltd (Rs 1.5 per share) and Bharti Hexacom Ltd (Rs 10 per share) would turn ex-dividend tomorrow.

Also, Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd (Rs 4 per share), Central Bank of India (Rs 0.2 per share), Centum Electronics Ltd (Rs 6 per share), Divis Laboratories Ltd (Rs 30 per share), Fine Organic Industries Ltd (Rs 11 per share), Flex Foods Ltd (Rs 0.5 per share), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (Rs 1 per share), GMM Pfaudler Ltd (Rs 1 per share) and GOCL Corporation Ltd (Rs 10 per share) would turn ex-dividend on Friday.

The domestic benchmark indices fell on Thursday. The Sensex closed the day at 82,184.17, down 542.47 points, or 0.66 per cent. The Nifty50 fell 157.80 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 25,062.10.