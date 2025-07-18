Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd slipped 2.10 per cent to close at Rs 473.95 on Wednesday. Despite today's fall, the stock has climbed 10.62 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

Around 22,000 shares changed hands on BSE today, lower than the two-week average volume of 60,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 1.05 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 13,256.86 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Technically, the counter traded lower than the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 52.46. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 66.29 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.24. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.15 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.95. According to Trendlyne data, Allied Blenders has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

As of June 2025, promoters held an 80.91 per cent stake in the company.