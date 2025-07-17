BSE stock up 40% YTD, still 17% below peak; what should investors do now?

Shares of BSE Ltd were last seen trading marginally lower by 0.09 per cent at Rs 2,527.60 in Thursday's session. Despite this minor decline, the stock has gained 39.75 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. That said, it still remains 16.58 per cent below its recent all-time high of Rs 3,030, touched on June 10.

Capital market-linked counters, including BSE, witnessed a sharp pullback after the alleged manipulation case involving US-based proprietary trading firm Jane Street came to light. However, these counters regained momentum after the US quant trading firm deposited Rs 4,843.58 crore in an escrow account, with a lien marked in Sebi's favour. The firm has also submitted a formal request to Sebi, seeking the removal of certain restrictions imposed under the regulator's interim order.

Technical analysts maintain a positive outlook on BSE, despite its recent corrective phase. Key support is seen in the Rs 2,350–2,444 zone, while resistance ranges between Rs 2,546–2,650. A breakout above these levels could lead to targets between Rs 2,700–2,778 in the near term.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, stated that BSE has entered a corrective phase following a sharp rally from the breakout level of Rs 2,000. While the overall technical setup remains strong, some profit booking or market correction cannot be ruled out. He added that Rs 2,350 could act as a support zone, while a breakout above Rs 2,650 may revive buying momentum.

AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered independent analyst, observed that BSE shares remain bullish on daily charts with firm support at Rs 2,444. A daily close above Rs 2,546 could potentially drive the stock towards Rs 2,778 in the near term.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted that BSE is currently experiencing a price-wise correction and forming a flag and pole pattern -- a classic continuation setup seen during pauses in strong uptrends. He said the overall trend remains bullish, but the stock is facing immediate resistance around Rs 2,593.

"Fresh buying should be avoided until this level is decisively crossed," he cautioned. On the downside, key support is placed at Rs 2,444, and existing investors should maintain a stop loss at this level, as a breach could lead to further short-term weakness.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said support lies at Rs 2,400 and resistance at Rs 2,600. A sustained move above Rs 2,600 could push the stock towards Rs 2,700, with the near-term trading range seen between Rs 2,400 and Rs 2,700.

The multibagger stock has jumped 229.63 per cent in the past year and delivered an outstanding 4,388.72 per cent return over the last five years.