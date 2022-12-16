Ambuja Cements, Just Dial, Indian Hotels & Cipla: Here's what analysts said on these 4 stocks

Domestic brokerages have come out with updates on a couple of listed stocks. While Ambuja Cements is in news on reports the cement maker and its subsidiary ACC have shutdown their Darlaghat and Gagal plants, two brokerages met with Just Dial and Cipla managements, respectively, to understand the demand outlook. In case of Indian Hotels, a domestic brokerage has re-looked at the company's “AHVAAN 2025” strategy, with the recent set of quarterly numbers.
Nuvama said, as per media articles, Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC have shutdown their Darlaghat and Gagal plants, respectively, both located in the north-Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. Apart from the articles, interactions with dealers in the region suggest that the steep transportation costs in the state (way higher than market rates) is at the crux of the dispute between management and transporters.
Nuvama said the combined clinker capacity at Darlaghat and Gagal is 8 mtpa, i.e. 57 per cent of its capacity in north India and 19 per cent of total clinker capacity of Ambuja Cements (consolidated). The affected capacities are 9 per cent of the overall industry clinker capacity in north India. In cement-terms, the affected capacities are 34 per cent of Ambuja Cements consolidated capacity in the north and 5 per cent of the cement industry’s capacity in north India.
Brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities said it met the Cipla management to understand its outlook on the business. It said Cipla is expanding its product offerings (own and in-licensing). It is recalibrating the positioning of products into Prescription, Trade Generics, and Consumer Healthcare categories in India, Motilal Oswal said.
In May, Indian Hotels (IHCL) had unveiled its “AHVAAN 2025” strategy, which essentially focuses on four key pillars including reaching a total of 300-plus hotels across the portfolio, clocking a consolidated Ebitda margin of 33 per cent by FY26E with 35 per cent Ebitda share from management contracts and new businesses and achieving a 50:50 ratio between owned/leased and management contract room keys. It also talked about retaining a net cash balance sheet while pursuing its growth plans. ICICI Securities said buoyed by industry tailwinds and company’s own brand strength and cost savings initiatives, the company’s H1FY23 consolidated revenue has grown by 23 per cent over H1FY20 (pre-Covid) levels, with H1FY23 Ebitda growing 100 per cent over H1FY20 levels, with H1FY23 domestic ARR up 32 per cent and RevPAR up 35 per cent compared to H1FY20 levels.
"With demand momentum sustaining in Q3FY23 as well with strong leisure demand and increased business travel, we expect IHCL to clock H2FY23 revenue of Rs 2740 crore with an Ebitda of Rs 960 crore (not comparable to H2FY20 owing to Covid impact from February 20 onwards). We retain our ADD rating on IHCL with a revised SoTP-based target price of Rs366 per share (earlier Rs 351) as we roll forward to Dec’24 EV/Ebitda (earlier Sep’24 EV/Ebitda ) at an unchanged EV/Ebitda multiple of 23 times considering strong ARR trajectory," it said.
Just Dial | Nuvama | Hold | Target Rs 672
Nuvama Institutional Equities interacted with Just Dial's CFO Abhishek Bansal to understand the key trends and growth outlook for Just Dial. The management said growth in active paid campaigns has improved with traction in monthly payment plans. Just Dial has ramped up its sales force, making employee expenses front-ended and leading to lower margins. This will improve as the workforce matures, Nuvama said.
