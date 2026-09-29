No social media for under 18s? Centre mulls new safeguards after SC raises concern

Social media platforms could be restricted in India for users under 18, as the Supreme Court has asked the central government to consider specific laws for digital platforms to follow Indian laws, especially for minors. H.S. Phoolka, who represented the petitioner NGO, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the Supreme Court that children under 18 should not be able to enter into legally binding agreements with social media companies, and platforms should have safeguards to prevent such contracts.
Furthermore, the Supreme Court wants the government to consider making legally binding rules for social media and other digital platforms, rather than simply asking companies to voluntarily follow child-safety measures. Therefore, the legal framework is under consideration, and the government has agreed to examine the issue.
According to a PTI report, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench, "Something can be done, something should be done and will be done. We have to come back…"