Apar Industries shares jump 12% after Q1 results; is there more upside left?

Shares of Apar Industries Ltd witnessed a sharp rally on Tuesday, surging 11.82 per cent to settle at Rs 9,687.05. The strong upmove came after the company reported a healthy set of numbers for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). Profit after tax (PAT) rose 29.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 263 crore, with margins at 5.2 per cent. Revenue grew 27.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,104 crore, driven by a robust 38.3 per cent growth in the domestic business.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "Q1 FY26 results have been strong. Long-term investors can continue to hold the stock, which still has potential to rise another 10–15 per cent from current levels."

From a technical perspective, support for the counter is seen at Rs 9,200, and the trend is expected to remain positive as long as the stock sustains above this level.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Apar Industries has seen a decisive breakout, supported by a strong surge in volumes. The breakout above the Rs 9,600 level paves the way for a potential upside towards Rs 10,200 and Rs 10,800 in the near term. The trend remains positive as long as the stock holds above the Rs 9,200 support zone. Traders can consider a buy-on-dips approach with a defined stop-loss below Rs 9,200."

Advertisement

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 66.76. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 49.03 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.97, BSE data showed. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 197.59 with a return on equity (RoE) of 20.34. According to Trendlyne data, Apar Industries has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 57.77 per cent stake in the company.