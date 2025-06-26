Apar Industries shares zoomed 10%; here's what analysts have to say

Shares of Apar Industries Ltd continued their upward momentum for the third consecutive session on Thursday, surging 9.71 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 8,864.15. The stock was last seen trading 7.43 per cent higher at Rs 8,680.05, taking its monthly gains to 13.65 per cent.

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Apar Industries under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities have retained their 'Buy' call on Apar Industries. "We believe Apar can rake in elevated profitability riding the shift to premium conductors and speciality cables while a higher US exports mix adds to further growth. We are trimming FY26E/27E EPS by 4 per cent each as we assign 35x on FY27E EPS to a target price of Rs 10,500," they stated.

On technical setup, the counter is exhibiting bullish momentum after a period of consolidation, with key resistance levels pegged between Rs 8,700 and Rs 9,400. Accumulation is suggested in the Rs 8,450–8,750 range, eyeing a potential upside towards Rs 11,000. However, given the overbought conditions, caution is advised, especially with a vital support level placed at Rs 8,360. Notably, one analyst has recommended profit booking at the current levels.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, stated that the stock maintains a bullish outlook following its recent consolidation phase. He expects a continued upward move, with resistance levels anticipated at Rs 9,000 and subsequently at Rs 9,400. On the downside, support is placed between Rs 7,800 and Rs 7,500.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, highlighted that Apar Industries has broken out with strong volumes, indicating solid buying interest. He recommends accumulating the stock in the Rs 8,450–8,750 range, with a stop-loss at Rs 7,700 and upside targets between Rs 10,400 and Rs 11,000.

Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran pointed out that while Apar Industries appears bullish on the daily charts, it is currently overbought. He sees resistance at Rs 8,982 and advises profit-booking, cautioning that a daily close below Rs 8,360 could push the stock down to Rs 7,352.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, observed that the stock has support at Rs 8,400 and faces resistance at Rs 8,700. A decisive move above Rs 8,700 could lead to a rally towards Rs 9,000. He expects the stock to trade in the Rs 8,300–9,000 range in the short term.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 57.77 per cent stake in the company.