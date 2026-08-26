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Aravalli helicopter engine: HAL shares react as defence PSU signs contract with Safran

Aravalli helicopter engine: HAL shares react as defence PSU signs contract with Safran

HAL4,908.90(0.18%)

SAFHAL, a joint venture between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines SAS, will work on advanced design, manufacturing, testing and product support for the engine.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 12:35 PM IST
Aravalli helicopter engine: HAL shares react as defence PSU signs contract with SafranHindustan Aeronautics shares gained in Wednesday's trade after the company and Safran Helicopter Engines signed a final contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines.

Defence stock: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) shares gained nearly 1 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the Maharatna PSU and Safran Helicopter Engines signed a final contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt Ltd for the design, development, manufacture, supply and lifecycle support of a new-generation high-power helicopter engine named 'Aravalli'.

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The 3,500 to 4,000 shp-class engine has been selected to power HAL's upcoming 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH). Following the announcement, the stock rose 0.95 per cent to hit a high of Rs 4,936.55 on BSE. With this, the defence stock is up 12 per cent year-to-date.

The Aravalli engine programme is aimed at supporting India's efforts towards greater self-reliance in critical aerospace propulsion technologies and strengthening indigenous capabilities for future-generation rotorcraft programmes.

"The signing of this contract marks a significant step forward in India's pursuit of self-reliance in aero-engine technologies. Through this collaborative programme with SAFHAL and Safran Helicopter Engines, we are creating a strong foundation for powering next-generation Indian helicopter platforms. Aravalli engine programme will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem," said Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL.

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Safran Helicopter Engines said the programme represents a new chapter in the strategic relationship between France and India and combines the expertise of both sides to develop propulsion systems for future Indian rotorcraft. It also said this is the first time Safran Helicopter Engines has taken up an engine of this class as a co-development. SAFHAL, a joint venture between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines SAS, will work on advanced  design, manufacturing, testing and product support for the engine.

The contract was signed by Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, Director, Engineering, Research & Development, HAL, and Olivier Savin, Director, SAFHAL Helicopter Engines and Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Safran Helicopter Engines. The ceremony was presided over by Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, and Cedric Goubet, CEO, Safran Helicopter Engines.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 12:35 PM IST
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