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Jana Small Finance shares extend fall amid Federal Bank merger buzz; clarification issued

Jana Small Finance shares extend fall amid Federal Bank merger buzz; clarification issued

JSFB542.15(4.99%)

In its response, Jana Small Finance Bank said it "evaluates all opportunities in the ordinary course of business, from time to time."

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 11:40 AM IST
Jana Small Finance shares extend fall amid Federal Bank merger buzz; clarification issuedFederal Bank also issued a clarification regarding a report titled "Federal Bank, Jana SFB deal likely in advanced stages", published on August 25.

Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd extended their decline in Wednesday's trade amid reports of a possible merger with Federal Bank Ltd. The stock fell 5.84 per cent to hit a low of Rs 536.70 on BSE.

The stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, had sought clarification from Jana Small Finance Bank following a news report published on August 25, titled "Jana Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank shares fall up to 4% amid merger buzz".

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In its response, Jana Small Finance Bank said it "evaluates all opportunities in the ordinary course of business, from time to time."

The lender added that it would continue to make necessary disclosures under Regulation 30 of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. It also said there was "no material information / event which has not been announced to the stock exchanges" that should have been disclosed under the regulations.

Federal Bank also issued a clarification regarding a report titled "Federal Bank, Jana SFB deal likely in advanced stages", published on August 25.

The private sector lender said it evaluates "various opportunities in the ordinary course, for growth and expansion of its business." Federal Bank further clarified that there was "no material event/ information" requiring disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Sebi Listing Regulations.

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Meanwhile, Federal Bank shares remained largely flat in Wednesday's session. The stock was last trading 0.01 per cent higher at Rs 347.35.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 11:39 AM IST
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