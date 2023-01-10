Ashish Kacholia, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Akash Bhansali just lapped up these stocks; do you own any?

Well-known equity investors of Dalal Street increased their stake in select companies during the December quarter when the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex stood almost flat. Initial shareholding data showed that Ashish Kacholia, who is known for identifying multibagger stock, had bought over a 2 per cent stake in ramming mass mineral firm Raghav Productivity Enhancers in Q3FY23. His name was not among the key shareholders of the company in the previous quarters.

Yasho Industries is next on the list in which Kacholia raised his stake to around 3.8 per cent in the December quarter from 2.60 per cent in the preceding quarter ended September 30, 2022. He also raised his holdings in Xpro India to around 4.5 per cent from 4.4 per cent earlier. On the other hand, he kept his stake the same in Fineotex Chemical and United Drilling Tools.

Coming to the portfolio of Rekha Jhunjhunwala, who is the wife of late market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, picked up a stake in public sector lender Canara Bank. She held over a 2 per cent stake in the bank as of December 31, 2022. Earlier, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio held a 1.48 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, 2022.

Another equity investor Akash Bhansali, who is also known for his stock-picking skills, increased his stake in Laurus Labs to 1.14 per cent in the third quarter of FY23. His name was not among the key shareholders of the company in the previous quarter. On the other hand, Akash Bhansali-led Amasa Holdings cut its stake to 3.80 per cent from 3.93 per cent during the same period.

Abakkus’ Sunil Singhania also marginally raised his holdings in Stylam Industries to around 2.4 per cent from 2.3 per cent earlier. He held nearly a 1.90 per cent stake in the company as of June 30, 2022. According to Dalal & Broacha Stock Broking Stylam Industries has grown its revenue over the last 10 years at a CAGR of around 20 per cent which is significantly higher than its peers, much of this is contributed by a lower base.

Over the years the company has been able to improve its EBITDA margins by almost 750 basis points despite not having high realisation per sheet indicating strong cost controls and benefiting from operating leverage. From FY12-22, the company has clocked EBITDA and PAT CAGR of around 26 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna reduced her stake in Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure to around 1.6 per cent from 1.7 per cent earlier. She also reduced her stake in Ajanta Soya to 1.48 per cent from 1.54 per cent earlier. Her stake in Aries Agro, J Kumar, NCL Industries and Sharda Cropchem fell below 1 per cent in the December quarter.