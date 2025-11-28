Ashish Kacholia smallcap multibagger stock jumps 7% today; here’s the trigger behind rally

Shares of Tanfac Industries rose as much as 7.24 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 4184.10 apiece on the BSE over its previous close of Rs 3901.75. The counter has gained nearly 37 per cent over the last six months, and more than 2,200 per cent in five years. The scrip has been in an upward trend for the past four sessions, including today.

The sharp rally in the stock price followed an exchange filing by the company announcing a significant work order. Tanfac Industries Limited said that it has signed a contract with Krishna Organics, based in Vadodara, for the supply of Solar Grade Diluted Hydrofluoric Acid.

The contract, which spans up to the financial year 2028-29, is valued at an estimated Rs 336 crore, exclusive of GST. The company noted that the order will be executed over 3.5 years as per "mutually agreed specifications between both parties".

Commenting on the development, Afzal Malkani, Director, said, "This achievement reaffirms our position as a vital player in the chemical manufacturing sector and supports our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers with consistency and integrity."

Tanfac Industries is a joint sector company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India Limited and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

Investors closely track the counter as it features in the portfolio of ace investor Ashish Kacholia. As per the latest shareholding pattern for the September quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds a 1.65 per cent stake, or 164,584 shares, in the company.

According to Trendlyne data, the Tanfac stock is trading comfortably above its key simple moving averages. The 50-day SMA is pegged at 4,172.3, while the 200-day SMA stands at 3,767.8 — with the current market price holding firm above both indicators. The counter shows ‘very low volatility’ and a steady beta profile. Momentum signals remain neutral, with the RSI at 43.6, placing it in the mid-range zone, and the MFI at 30.1, also indicating mid-range traction.