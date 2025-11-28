Newgen Software shares in focus after arm bags order from Malaysian bank

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are in focus on Friday after the company announced that its Singapore-based subsidiary has secured a significant order from a Malaysian financial institution.

The Noida-headquartered IT firm informed the bourses via a regulatory filing late Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Newgen Software Technologies Pte Ltd, has accepted a Letter of Award (LOA) from a leading bank in Malaysia.

The aggregate value of the award is pegged at RM 6,465,400.80, which the company disclosed translates to approximately "Rs 13.96 crore". The contract has an execution timeline of five years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Newgen will provide end-to-end project management services in relation to Enterprise Content Management System (ECM) for the client. While the company withheld the specific name of the client citing "confidentiality reasons," it described the counterparty as a prominent international entity within the Malaysian banking sector.

The announcement comes at a time when the stock has faced selling pressure. Shares of Newgen closed 1.30 per cent lower on Thursday at Rs 880.25 on the BSE, against its previous close of Rs 891.85. The counter has been witnessing a corrective phase, with the stock down nearly 11 per cent in the last month.