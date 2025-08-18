Asian Paints, TVS Motor, Uno Minda: 3 stocks to buy for short-term gains

Indian benchmark indices settled on a flat note on Thursday ahead of extended weekend. Traders remained cautious over the US-Russia summit over the weekend. However, select positive factors support the sentiments at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex rose 57.75 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 80,597.66, while NSE's Nifty50 added 11.95 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 24,631.30 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks TVS Motor Company, Uno Minda and Asian Paints are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



Asian Paints | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,390

Asian Paints has given a breakout from a double-bottom formation on the weekly chart, signaling a strong bullish reversal. The latest bullish Marubozu candle, backed by rising volumes, confirms momentum. On the daily chart, it has reclaimed all short- and long-term moving averages, reflecting robust strength. RSI is trending higher, while MACD is on the verge of a bullish crossover. The chart structure shows higher highs and higher lows, supported by sustained buying interest, positioning the stock for continued outperformance versus Nifty.



TVS Motor Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,940 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,120-3,200

TVS Motors has retested the Rs 2,940-2,950 breakout zone after a sustained up move, reaffirming its bullish bias. The daily chart displays a healthy higher-high, higher-low structure, supported by steady price action. Post-retest, the stock formed a bullish candle with improving volumes, reflecting renewed buying interest. It trades above all key moving averages, reinforcing momentum strength. RSI remains in bullish territory, while MACD sustains a positive crossover. The overall setup points to a continuation of the uptrend, with Rs 2,950 acting as a strong support



Uno Mind | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,250-1,280 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,073

Uno Minda has given a decisive breakout above its horizontal resistance near Rs 1,125 on the daily chart, backed by a strong 3 per cent gain and rising volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock trades well above its 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. MACD has crossed above its signal line, supporting the positive bias, while RSI at 63 suggests further room before entering the overbought zone. The breakout from a prolonged consolidation range strengthens the likelihood of a continuation rally, with potential