Atul, Happiest Minds go ex-dividend; Triveni Turbine buyback, CL Educate bonus & more

A total of two stocks Happiest Minds Technologies and Atul Limited will go ex-dividend today. The board of Triveni Turbine would consider a proposal of share buyback today. CL Educate board will consider a proposal of bonus issue. Also, the board of Anka India will consider a proposal of issuing equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters.

Among the companies, Atul Limited had announced a special interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share. The stock will go ex-dividend on Wednesday and the record date for the same is Thursday. The date for payment of interim dividend will be on or after November 09.

Happiest Minds Technologies had announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share. The stock will go ex-dividend totat. The record date for the same has been fixed on November 3 and the dividend will be paid on and after November 15, to investors whose names will appear in the register of members of the company or in the records of depositories as beneficial owners of shares as on the record date.

Triveni Turbine, along with its quarterly results later in the day, would consider a share buyback proposal. The company had informed BSE about the board meeting on October 28.

CL Educate board will consider a proposal of bonus issue, along with its September quarter results today. The company had informed BSE about the board meeting on October 21.

Meanwhile, the board of Anka India will consider a proposal of issue of preferential shares. The company on October 28 said its board may consider issue of equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and certain other identified persons, who are non- promoters as may be permitted under applicable laws.

Adani Transmission, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare, Dalmia Bharat, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Relaxo Footwears, Grindwell Norton, Kajaria Ceramics, EIH and Redington are among dozen of companies that are scheduled to report their September quarter results later in the day.

