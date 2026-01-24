Axis Bank, JSW Energy, Wipro, JFS, Kotak Bank among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty wrapped up the third full week of 2026 in the red, each declining about 2.5 per cent. Sentiment remained under pressure through the week as weak global cues, sustained foreign institutional investor outflows, a softening rupee, and mixed corporate earnings weighed on the market.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Results next week: Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Vodafone Idea, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Adani Enterprises (AEL), ITC, NTPC, SAIL, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and others will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: Persistent Systems, Wipro, SRF, Coforge, Godrej Consumer Products, and United Spirits are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank reported a 4.3 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit at Rs 3,446 crore for the period, up from Rs 3,305 crore a year earlier, as per an exchange filing released on Saturday.

UltraTech Cement: The cement major reported a 27 per cent rise in net profit of Rs 1,729.44 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the net profit of Rs 1,363.44 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Jio Financial Services (JFS): The company has officially incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Jio Alternative Investment Manager Ltd (JAIML), to spearhead its entry into the alternative investment space. According to a regulatory filing on January 24, the new entity was incorporated on January 23 and will serve as the investment manager for a planned Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), pending regulatory approvals.

United Breweries (UBL): It has announced a comprehensive productivity and cost-effectiveness program aimed at navigating a challenging regulatory and high-tax environment in the Indian beer market. The company expects these collective actions, ranging from streamlining sales roles to maximising domestic raw material procurement, to generate sustained annualised savings of 3 per cent to 6 per cent.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): The state-owned company's consolidated net profit increased by 88.87% to Rs 7,188.4 crore from Rs 3,805.94 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

JSW Energy: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 420 crore, sharply higher than Rs 168 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a stock exchange filing late on Friday.

PTC India: NTPC is set to become the sole promoter of PTC India following a directive from the Ministry of Power noted by the company's board on January 23, 2026.

JSL Industries: The company submitted to exchanges regarding a favorable ruling from CESTAT Ahmedabad in a long-standing service tax case. The dispute involved a demand for service tax amounting to Rs 13,30,501 on the remuneration paid to Smt T R Amin, a whole-time director, for the period between October 2015 and June 2017.

Domestic equity markets remained cautious and volatile this week, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Ltd, as renewed global trade tensions and continued foreign investor outflows weighed down.

“Fresh U.S. tariff threats against European nations linked to the Greenland issue dampened global risk appetite, prompting a shift toward safe-haven assets. Moreover, rising global bond yields and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Supreme Court’s review of Trump-era tariffs further restrained risk-taking,” Nair said.

Nair noted that corporate earnings reinforced the mixed sentiment, as weaker results from leading banks and IT companies dampened market enthusiasm, though selective value buying provided intermittent support.