Q3 results: L&T, ITC, Axis Bank, BEL, Maruti Suzuki to post earnings next week; check date

While banking giant Kotak Mahindra Bank and cement major UltraTech Cement are set to report their earnings on Saturday, January 24, the focus is shifting to the final week of the month

The boards of several heavyweights, from FMCG giants to infrastructure behemoths, will announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in the week starting January 26.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The holiday-shortened trading sentiment won't dampen the earnings calendar, which kicks off on Monday, January 26, with private sector lender Axis Bank leading the charge. Monday will also see numbers from smaller players like Bansisons Tea.

On Tuesday, January 27, investors will be keeping a hawkish eye on Asian Paints and Tata Consumer Products earnings. FMCG major Marico is also set to declare its numbers. The telecom sector will be in the spotlight with Vodafone Idea scheduled to report. Other notable tickers to watch on Tuesday include Raymond, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, CG Power, and Metro Brands.

On Wednesday, January 28, engineering and construction BELlwether Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will report its earnings. The auto sector may see a movement with Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motor Company presenting their Q3 report cards. Defence and PSU stocks would also be on focus with Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Cochin Shipyard on the docket. SBI Life, SBI Cards, and CSB Bank, alongside ACC and Bosch, are also scheduled to report earnings.

Advertisement

On Thursday, January 29, with a mix of conglomerates and new-age tech, including ITC and Adani Enterprises (AEL), which are set to declare their numbers. The Adani stable will also see Adani Power reporting numbers. Paytm and food-tech major Swiggy will declare their results. Vedanta, Canara Bank, Voltas, Coromandel International, and Dixon Technologies add weight to Thursday’s lineup.

On Friday, January 30, NTPC, SAIL, and Bank of Baroda are scheduled to announce results. The auto sector remains in focus with Bajaj Auto, while Ambuja Cements will also post its numbers. Other key announcements include Jindal Steel & Power and Gland Pharma.

On Saturday, January 31, pharma major Sun Pharma, state-run gas giant GAIL, and IDFC First Bank will ensure investors have plenty to digest before February begins.