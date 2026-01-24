Dolly Khanna, Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Vijay Kedia bet on these 9 stocks in Q3

The December quarter shareholding patterns have begun to trickle in, revealing where the money is moving. The latest filings show that prominent names like Vijay Kedia, Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal, and Dolly Khanna have been busy reshuffling their portfolios, making fresh entries, and hiking stakes in select counters.

Vijay Kedia

Vijay Kedia made a fresh entry into Advait Energy. Through Kedia Securities, he picked up a 1.20 per cent stake or 11,51,501 shares, during the December quarter. Interestingly, this stock already features another ace investor, Ashish Kacholia. Kacholia, who has been invested in Advait Energy since July 2024, held his ground with a 2.06 per cent stake (2,25,000 shares) at the end of the quarter.

Kedia also re-entered in Patel Engineering. The filings show a 1.01 per cent stake, or 1,00,25,099 shares, marked as a fresh or increased entry in December. It is possible that Vijay Kedia never fully liquidated his previous holdings in the company, as stakes below 1 per cent are not reported separately in exchanges.

Ashish Kacholia

Ashish Kacholia was active across several counters. He increased his bet on Gujarat Apollo Industries, raising his stake to 2.29 per cent (2,97,056 shares) in December, up from the 1.06 per cent (1,25,056 shares) he held in the September quarter.

In the SME space, NSE shareholding data reveals he made a fresh entry into TechEra Engineering, acquiring a 2.11 per cent stake comprising 3,48,800 shares. Additionally, he took a fresh position in Adcounty Media India, picking up a 2.92 per cent stake, or 6,56,000 shares, during the quarter.

Mukul Agrawal

Mukul Agrawal made a fresh entry into Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), buying a 1.68 per cent stake which translates to 4,40,19,921 shares.

Agrawal also made a fresh entry into Allcargo Logistics, where he picked up a robust 2.94 per cent stake (4,41,00,000 shares). Meanwhile, the ace investor’s portfolio now counts Sudeep Pharma, where he held a 1.33 per cent stake, or 15,00,117 shares, as of December.

Dolly Khanna

Dolly Khanna also made a fresh addition to her portfolio in Q3. The latest data show she has taken a 1.13 per cent stake in IFB Agro Industries, holding 1,05,693 shares as of December.