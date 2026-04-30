Bajaj Finance share price target 2026 post Q4 results | Buy, sell, or hold?

Stock analysts have largely retained their 'Buy' ratings on Bajaj Finance Ltd, following its March quarter (Q4) results, as they believe the strong execution capabilities, steady asset growth, continued tech integration with FINAI and best in class asset quality may continue to aid return on assets and return equity. Their share price targets for Bajaj Finance stood in the ranage of Rs 1,000-1,100 per share. At 10.05 am, the stock was up 2.44 per cent at Rs 952.65 apiece. The targets suggest upto 15 per cent potential upside over this price.

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Bajaj Finance's Q4 revenue grew 22 per cent, largely in line with Street estimates. Net interest income (NII) grew 20 per cent YoY, also inline. Net interest margin (NIM) declined 9 basis points QoQ to 9.5 per cent, against analyst estimates of 5-7 basis points decline. NIM fell, driven by a 34 basis points sequential decline in yields, partially offset by 27 bps QoQ reduction in cost of funds, said Antique Stock Broking.

The domestic brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Bajaj Finance, with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,050.

The Bajaj Finance management expects NIM to continue to remain stable in FY27. HDFC Institutional Equities said the improvement in vintage credit performance is likely to drive lower credit costs for FY27, even as global uncertainties remain an overhang.

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"The ongoing FINAI transformation remains on track and is expected to drive higher productivity and operating efficiency gains, going ahead. BAF remains the best-in-class franchise with a diversified franchise and multiple levers to sustain loan growth and superior profitability," it said while suggesting 'Buy' and a target of Rs 1,100 on the stock.

JM Financial has broadly maintained its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates and retained 'Buy' with a revised target of Rs 1,080 against Rs 985 earlier, valuing the stock at 4.2 times FY28 estimated book value.

MOFSL said Bajaj Finance's NIM is expected to exhibit minor compression in the near-term. It said asset quality is likely to exhibit an improvement ahead, aided by a more resilient balance sheet strengthened through accelerated ECL provisions. "However, in the current uncertain macro-environment and considering the West Asia War, the impact on AUM growth and credit costs in the near term will remain key monitorables," it said while suggesting a target of Rs 1,000 on the stock.