Vedanta demerger: Why this stock is showing up to 63% fall in your trading apps today

Vedanta Demerger: Shares of Vedanta Ltd might be showing up to a 63 per cent in some trading apps today as the Anil Agrawal-led mining major traded ex-demerger today. The metal company spun-off multiple businesses from itself. All the eligible shareholders of Vedanta, as of the record date, will receive one share each of the newly demerged entities in 1:1 ratio.

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The demerger will be executed as a simple vertical split one share of each company for every share of Vedanta. The demerger of Vedanta will result in the creation and listing of four new entities later on the stock exchanges including Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML), Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Malco Energy Ltd (MEL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd VISL).

Shares of Vedanta opened at Rs 289.50 on NSE on Thursday, signalling a 62.58 per cent fall from its previous close at Rs 773.60 on Wednesday. The total market capitalization of the company stood at Rs 1.13 lakh crore mark. The indicated fall was due to the 'subtraction' of its demerged business value from the stock.

Vedanta had announced May 1, 2026, Friday as the record date. However, Friday being a market holiday, the stock will trade ex-spin-off on Thursday, April 30, 2025. To buy the consolidated Vedanta, Wednesday, April 29 was the last to buy. Investors buying shares on Thursday, shall not be eligible for demerger benefits.

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ICICI Direct said Vedanta's stock price is expected to adjust for the demerger and trade in the range of Rs 300-325 per share. The brokerage said the residual Vedanta will derive the bulk of its value from its stake in Hindustan Zinc. It added that the remaining demerged entities are likely to be listed within 1-2 months of the record date

On that basis, ICICI Direct advised investors to hold the current Vedanta stock and participate in the demerger move, saying they stand to gain after the listing of all entities. It pegged the revised sum-of-the-parts valuation for all resulting entities combined at Rs 820 per share.

Separately, Nuvama Alternative Research said all active derivatives contracts expired on April 29, and new contracts with new pricing and lot size will be reintroduced on April 30 at 10 am, Nuvama added that Vedanta will continue to be part of the Nifty Next 50, while the other demerged entities will be reflected as dummy constituents until listing.



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Vedanta Q4 results

Vedanta reported a 80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 9,352 crore for the March 2026 quarter, driven by strong operational gains across businesses. The mining major's consolidated revenue rose 29 per cent YoY to Rs 51,524 crore for the reported quarter. Ebitda surged 59 per cent YoY to Rs 18,447 crore, while margins expanded by 900 bps to 44 per cent.