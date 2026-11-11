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Bajaj Finance to launch Rs 11,700-crore QIP this week: Report 

Bajaj Finance to launch Rs 11,700-crore QIP this week: Report 

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) has completed investor roadshows and could open the institutional share sale within the next one or two days, Bloomberg reported. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 1:11 PM IST
Bajaj Finance to launch Rs 11,700-crore QIP this week: Report The proposed transaction is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial.

NBFC major Bajaj Finance Ltd is preparing to launch a qualified institutional placement (QIP) worth up to Rs 11,700 crore as early as this week, marking one of the biggest equity fundraising exercises by an Indian company following Jio Platforms' record-breaking $3.1 billion initial public offering last month.

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The non-banking financial company (NBFC) has completed investor roadshows and could open the institutional share sale within the next one or two days, Bloomberg reported.

The proposed transaction is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial. However, the final size and launch timeline remain subject to change as deliberations are still underway.

JPMorgan declined to comment on the development, while representatives of Bajaj Finance and the other investment banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Bloomberg.

The company's board had approved a broader fundraising plan of up to Rs 17,500 crore on October 1. The proposal included raising Rs 11,700 crore through a QIP and another Rs 5,800 crore through warrants.

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As part of the fundraising exercise, Bajaj Finance on November 10 allotted 57.43 million warrants to its promoter and holding company, Bajaj Finserv, at Rs 1,010 apiece, mobilising approximately Rs 5,800 crore, according to an exchange filing.

India remains a major equity fundraising market

India has emerged as one of the world's most active markets for equity capital mobilisation this year. Companies have collectively raised around $50.25 billion through equity offerings so far, compared with $58.78 billion during the entire previous year.

Some of the biggest transactions in 2026 include Jio Platforms' $3.1 billion IPO, the $2.4 billion listing of the National Stock Exchange of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India's $3.3 billion share sale.

Bajaj Finance share price performance

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Bajaj Finance shares have gained nearly 13% over the past month, broadly tracking the positive momentum in the broader market. The benchmark Nifty 50 has advanced approximately 12.5% during the same period.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 1:11 PM IST
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