BHEL shares rise over 3% on order win from Power Grid 

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.51 lakh crore. Total 3.04 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.10 crore.

The stock looks strong in term of price action as it trades higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day simple moving averages. The multibagger stock has risen 233% in three years and gained 568% in five years.

BHEL has received order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on behalf of its Project SPV Company for establishment of 2 Nos. +300/-200 MVAR Synchronous Condenser at Kalyanpur (Gujarat)

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It has received Notification of Award (NOA) for establishment of 2 Nos. +300/-200 MVAR Synchronous Condenser at Kalyanpur (Gujarat)

The project relates to Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 2 Nos. +300/-200 MVAR Synchronous Condenser at Kalyanpur associated with Transmission system for Integration of Power from RE Projects in Jam Khambhaliya REZ in Gujarat.