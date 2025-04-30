Bajaj Finserv shares fall 7% on Q4 earnings, dividend; check details 

Bajaj Finserv shares slipped over 6% in early deals today after the firm announced its March quarter earnings. The holding firm of the leading NBFC Bajaj Finance reported a 14% rise in net profit at Rs 2416.6 crore against Rs 2,118.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 14.2% to Rs 36,595 crore in the last quarter against Rs 32,040 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finserv stock fell 6.65% to Rs 1942.15 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 2065. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

Profit before tax came at Rs 6,002 crore in the last quarter against Rs 5526.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 36,596 crore in Q4 against Rs 32,040 crore in the year ago period.

The company declared a dividend of Rs 1 per share of face value of Re.1/- for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. "The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or before Tuesday, 29 July 2025," said the firm.

Advertisement

The 18th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Friday, 25 July 2025, the firm informed.

In the last quarter, Bajaj Finserv saw a nearly 8% rise in profit after tax (PAT), increasing from Rs 2,231 crore in Q3FY25. Total revenue from operations also made a significant leap, climbing 14% quarter-on-quarter to reach Rs 32,042 crore during the October–December period. For the entire financial year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 8,872 crore, which marks a 9% rise from Rs 8,148 crore in FY24. Additionally, total revenue for FY25 surged 21% year-on-year, hitting Rs 1,33,821 crore, compared to Rs 1,10,382 crore the previous year.

However, Bajaj Finserv's total expenses for the March quarter increased to Rs 30,603 crore, reflecting a 15% uptick from Rs 26,519 crore during the same period last year. Sequentially, expenses were up 16% from Rs 26,233 crore in Q3FY25. These expenses encompass various aspects such as employee benefits, finance charges, and fee and commission expenses, among others.

