Bajaj Housing Finance listing, Thermax’s ₹516 crore deal, and Max Healthcare’s big bet: Stocks to watch

A handful of stocks will be in focus on Monday morning, including Max Healthcare, Thermax, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Bajaj Housing Finance. Investors will also be watching the listing of Bajaj Housing Finance, scheduled for September 16.

Thermax Ltd

Indian multinational engineering company Thermax Ltd, which operates in the clean air and energy sector, has made a significant announcement. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Limited (TBWES), has secured a major order from Botswana. This order is a repeat business from the same client. Under this project, Thermax Ltd will set up a 600 MW greenfield energy project in Botswana. The order is valued at ₹516 crore and may impact the stock on Monday.

Max Healthcare Institute

Max Healthcare has entered a strategic partnership with the Lakshdeep Group. This deal involves acquiring a controlling stake in Jaypee Healthcare, which is undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. Jaypee Healthcare operates hospitals in Noida, Bulandshahr, and Anupshahr in Uttar Pradesh. As part of the agreement, Max Healthcare will arrange debt for the payment of accepted claims of Jaypee Healthcare’s financial creditors. Max proposes to acquire a 64% stake in the company, with call and put options for the remaining stake.

GMR Airports

GMR Airports has reported a 9% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic for August 2024. The company has a capacity to handle approximately 10.6 million passengers at its airports. Since December 2023, the company's growth has been consistently rising.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is in the news for its dividend and Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has announced a final dividend of ₹12.11 per share for FY 2024 and set September 19, 2024, as the record date for its AGM.

NDR Auto Components Limited

NDR Auto Components Limited is drawing attention due to its bonus issue. The company has set September 25, 2024, as the record date for a 1:1 bonus issue, where shareholders will receive one bonus share for every share held.

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Limited

The company will issue 1:1 bonus shares on October 4, 2024, pending approval at its Annual General Meeting. Shareholders will receive one bonus share for each share held.

Asian Paints

Asian Paints has scheduled a board meeting on October 23, 2024, to consider an interim dividend for FY 2025. If declared, the record date for the dividend is expected to be October 31, 2024.

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills has announced September 21, 2024, as the record date for a bonus share issue. The company plans to issue one bonus share for every share held, pending approval at the AGM on September 13, 2024.

Bajaj Housing Finance

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance will be listed on both BSE and NSE at 10 AM on Monday, September 16. According to platforms tracking gray market activity, Bajaj Housing Finance’s IPO Gray Market Premium (GMP) rose to around ₹72 on the allotment day in the non-listed market, reflecting a premium of over 100% due to strong demand for the company’s shares.