Bandhan Bank Q4 earnings: Net profit surges 483%, board recommends dividend 

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a 483% YoY rise in net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Profit after tax in Q4 came at Rs 318 crore compared to Rs 55 crore in the year ago period. However, operating profit came at Rs 1,571 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 1,838 crore in Q4 FY24.

The private sector lender's net revenue slipped 3% to Rs 3,456 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 3,560 crore in Q4 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 2,756 crore compared to Rs 2,859 crore as of Q4 FY24, representing a de-growth of 4% YoY.

The Board recommended dividend of Rs 1.50 (Rupee One and Fifty Paisa Only), per equity share.

MD & CEO, Partha Pratim Sengupta said, “Bandhan Bank’s performance reflects balanced, sustainable growth driven by strong governance, risk management, and stakeholder trust. As we evolve into Bandhan Bank 2.0, our focus remains on customer-centric, digital-first solutions, expanding distribution, diversifying assets, and enhancing experiences—positioning us for long-term value and future growth."

Profit after tax for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 rose 23% YoY to Rs 2,745 crore compared to Rs 2,230 crore in the previous fiscal.

Provisions (other than tax) & contingencies for FY25 came at Rs 3,765 crore compared to Rs 3,697 crore in FY24.

Operating profit rose 11% to Rs 7,389 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 6,639 crore in FY24. Bank’s net revenue for FY25 climbed 16% to Rs 14,458 crore compared to Rs 12,490 crore in FY24. Net interest income (NII) for FY25 rose 11% to Rs 11,491 crore compared to Rs 10,319 crore in FY24.