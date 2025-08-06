BEL, HAL, BDL: Defence stocks gain as DAC approves proposals worth Rs 67,000 crore

Defence stocks such as Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Solar Industries India Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) were trading higher in Wednesday's trade after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, approved various proposals amounting to a total cost of about Rs 67,000 crore.

Advertisement

BDL shares advanced 1.49 per cent to Rs 1,609.95. BEL was up 1.64 per cent at Rs 392.85. HAL added 0.49 per cent to Rs 4,600.

For the Indian Navy, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft, BrahMos Fire Control System & Launchers and Upgradation of BARAK-1 Point Defence Missile System. The procurement of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft are expected to provide the capability to the Indian Navy for detection, classification and neutralisation of threats in anti-submarine warfare missions.

For the Indian Air Force, AoN for procurement of Mountain Radars and Upgradation of SAKSHAM/SPYDER Weapon System was accorded. The procurement of mountain radars is seen enhancing the air surveillance capability along and across the borders in the mountainous region. The upgradation of SAKSHAM/SPYDER System for integration with Integrated Air Command and Control System will enhance the Air Defence capability.

Advertisement

AoN was also accorded for procurement of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) for the three Services. The proposed MALE RPAs can carry multiple payloads & weapons and operate at longer ranges for long endurance missions. They could significantly enhance round-the-clock surveillance and combat capability of the Armed Forces.

Solar Industries India Ltd advanced 2 per cent to Rs 1,5214.45. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd rose 1.01 per cent to Rs 658.25. Astra Microwave Products Ltd gained 2.24 per cent to Rs 970.50.

For the Indian Army, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded for the procurement of Thermal Imager-based Driver Night Sight for BMP. This would enhance night driving capability of BMP and provide higher mobility and operational advantage to the Mechanised Infantry.

Advertisement

In addition, DAC has also accorded AoN for sustenance of C-17 and C-130J fleets and comprehensive annual maintenance contract of S-400 Long Range Air Defence Missile System.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd climbed 1.39 per cent to Rs 401.60.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) were also trading higher.