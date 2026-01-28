BEL shares hit record high after Q3 results; PAT rises 21%, revenue up 24%

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) rose sharply on Wednesday after the state-run defence PSU reported a strong set of numbers for the December quarter (Q3 FY26). The stock surged nearly 10 per cent to touch a record high of Rs 457.95 during the session.

For the quarter under review, BEL reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,590.06 crore, marking a 20.82 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 1,316.06 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Navratna defence PSU's revenue from operations rose 23.73 per cent YoY to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 5,756.12 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

BEL said its order book stood at Rs 73,015 crore as of January 1, 2026.

From a technical perspective, the stock is trading above 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 71.82. A level below 30 is defined as oversold, while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

BSE data shows that BEL is trading at a standalone and consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 58.43 and 58.27, respectively, with a price-to-book (P/B) value of 19.08. The company reported standalone and consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of 7.77 and 7.79, while its return on equity (RoE) stood at 32.62.

According to Trendlyne, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.03, indicating average volatility.

As of December 2025, promoters held a 51.14 per cent stake in the state-run defence player.