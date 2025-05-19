BEL shares in focus today on fresh order win, check details

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are in focus today after the defence firm secured new orders totaling Rs 572 crore since its last update on April 7, 2025. These contracts involve state-of-the-art defence equipment, including the integrated drone detection and interdiction system (IDDIS), software-defined radio (SDR), and data communication units (DCU) for attack guns, among other advanced technologies.

In addition to these, BEL has also received orders for AI-driven solutions for naval vessels, various simulators, communication gear, jammers, spare parts, and a range of services.

These latest acquisitions further underline BEL’s dedication to fostering self-reliance in India’s defence technology sector and bolster its contribution to the armed forces by providing cutting-edge combat solutions.

Last month, BEL was awarded a significant contract worth Rs 2,210 crore by the Ministry of Defence for the provision of Electronic Warfare (EW) suites tailored for the Indian Air Force's Mi-17V5 helicopters. Developed by the DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems and Integrated Defence Combat Systems (CASDIC) and produced by BEL, these EW suites encompass essential components like the radar warning receiver (RWR), missile approach warning system (MAWS), and countermeasure dispensing system (CMDS). These systems are designed to dramatically enhance the survivability of IAF helicopters by effectively detecting and neutralizing radar and missile threats in challenging environments.

On May 16, shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd saw a rise of 3.9%, closing at Rs 363.90 on the BSE.