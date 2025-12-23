Belrise share price surges 12% on Rs 897 crore block deal, Plasan Sasa deal

Shares of Belrise Industries surged 12 per cent in Tuesday's trade after Rs 897 crore worth shares got traded in a block earlier today and as the company announced strategic partnership with Plasan Sasa to Pursue ATEMM Series vehicles for the Indian Military Market.



The stock jumped 11.59 per cent to hit a high of Rs 176.72 on NSE, taking its year-to-date gains to 81 per cent. Earlier in the day, 5,83,43,040 Belrise Industries shares worth Rs 896.73 crore changed hands in a block at Rs 153.70 apiece.

Belrise Industries and Plasan Sasa announced a strategic partnership to jointly pursue opportunities in the Indian military market, centred on the deployment of the ATEMM (All-Terrain Electric Mission Module) platform.

Under the agreement, the two companies said they would collaborate to introduce and adapt the ATEMM system for Indian defence applications. ATEMM is a self-propelled electric mission platform designed to enhance payload capacity, energy efficiency, survivability and mobility for modern armed forces. The partnership aimed to deliver mission-ready solutions aligned with the operational requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.

The companies said the collaboration supported the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, with a focus on localisation, domestic manufacturing and technology transfer. Beyond India, Belrise Industries was expected to become part of Plasan’s global supply chain, enabling cost-efficient production of Plasan’s advanced systems from India and supporting its worldwide operations.

Swastid Badve, Chief of Staff at Belrise Industries, said the partnership marked an important step in bringing advanced defence technologies to India by combining Belrise’s manufacturing capabilities with Plasan’s expertise in survivability solutions. Gilad Ariav, Vice President for Marketing and Business Development at Plasan, said the collaboration would help address India’s defence requirements while strengthening Plasan’s global supply chain through cost-effective production in India.

Belrise Industries is an Indian automotive systems manufacturer with a portfolio spanning chassis components and other safety-critical systems, and has been expanding its presence in defence-related manufacturing. The company operates 20 manufacturing facilities across India and reported revenues of over Rs 8,000 crore as of March 2025.