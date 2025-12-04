Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
BEML wins second order in two days, check stock reaction

BEML wins second order in two days, check stock reaction

BEML has secured a ₹157 crore order from Loram Rail Maintenance India for switch rail grinding machines.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Dec 4, 2025 3:06 PM IST
BEML wins second order in two days, check stock reactionBEML's stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1769.60 on Thursday despite the news of the order.
SUMMARY
  • BEML wins ₹157 crore order for rail grinding machines.
  • BEML secures consecutive contracts, boosting rail segment.
  • BEML's stock hits high, then dips after order news.

BEML Ltd has received an order worth Rs 157 crore from Loram Rail Maintenance India to manufacture switch rail grinding machines for Indian Railways. "These machines will be supplied to Indian Railways for track maintenance," the company said in an exchange filing.

The order comes a day after BEML secured a ₹414 crore contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to supply additional trainsets for the Namma Metro Phase II project. The consecutive contract wins reflect BEML’s increasing presence in the rail and metro segment, which sits alongside its defence, aerospace, mining, and construction businesses.

Advertisement

Related Articles

BEML's stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1769.60 on Thursday despite the news of the order. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,738 crore. In its latest financial report for the July–September quarter of FY26, BEML reported a 6% fall in net profit year-on-year, reaching Rs 48 crore. Revenue for the period slipped by 2.4% to Rs 839 crore. Despite these declines, EBITDA was steady at Rs 73 crore, and the operating margin rose marginally to 8.7% from 8.5%. The government of India continues to be the largest shareholder, holding a 53.86% stake as of June 30, 2025.

The back-to-back orders underscore the importance of BEML's rail and metro business, which is a core vertical for the state-owned enterprise classified as 'Schedule A' under the Ministry of Defence. The latest agreements further strengthen BEML’s position in the infrastructure and public transport sectors, reflecting the company's strategy to focus on growth areas within its portfolio. Financial stability and cost management remain in focus as BEML executes recent contracts and seeks to maintain operational efficiencies despite subdued profit and revenue figures in the latest quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 4, 2025 3:06 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today