Power Mech bags order from Adani Power arm, check stock reaction 

Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd were trading lower on Thursday even as the civil construction firm said it has won an order worth Rs 370.84 crore order from Mahan Energen Limited (MEL), one of the subsidiaries of Adani Power Limited.

"Our Company has secured Rs 370.84 crores (Excluding GST and BOCW Cess), order from Mahan Energen Limited (MEL), one of the subsidiaries of Adani Power Limited, for Execution of Civil works and Erection of Prefabricated Structural Steel for BTG Unit 1 & 2 for Mahan Phase-III (2 x 800 MW), Mahan Energen Limited, Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh," said Power Mech Projects.

"The Scope of works includes Execution of Civil works and Erection of Prefabricated Structural Steel for BTG unit 1&2, Main powerhouse, Central control building, ESP, FGD and limestone handling system, Switch yard etc. including miscellaneous ancillary works for Mahan PH Ill (2 x 800 MW), Mahan Energen Limited, Singrauli, MP," it added.

The order is to be executed in 30 months.

Power Mech Projects stock fell 1.80% to Rs 3064 today against the previous close of Rs 3120 on BSE. Market cap of Power Mech Projects slipped to Rs 9687.23 crore. Total 1966 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 60.86 lakh.

Power Mech Projects shares have lost 9.41 per cent in a year and gained 13% in 2025. The stock has seen low volatility in a year with a beta of 0.9.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 43.6, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Power Mech Projects shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200 day moving averages.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).