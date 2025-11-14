Bharat Electronics: BEL bags fresh Rs 871 crore orders; stock reacts

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) advanced in Friday’s trade after the company informed exchanges of yet another order win, extending its strong momentum through the fiscal year.

Investor sentiment remained upbeat, with BEL shares rising 1.24 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 425 on the BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 419.80. The stock, which commands a market capitalisation of Rs 3.09 lakh crore, was last trading 0.93 per cent higher at Rs 423.70.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, November 14, the company announced fresh contract wins. “Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 871 crore since the last disclosure on 10th November 2025,” it said.

According to the filing, the major orders received include fire control system, thermal imager, ground support equipment, upgrades, spares, services etc.

The latest disclosure adds to a string of recent contract announcements. On November 10, BEL had separately reported that it had secured additional orders worth Rs 792 crore since the last disclosure on 30th October 2025. Those earlier orders spanned Defence network upgrade, radio communication network, radars, communication equipment, drones, combat management system, gun sighting system, upgrades, spares, services etc.

The accelerating order inflow comes against the backdrop of a solid financial performance. For the second quarter of FY26, BEL posted a 17.86 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,286.13 crore, compared with Rs 1,091.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the July–September 2025 quarter jumped 25.75 per cent to Rs 5,763.65 crore, up from Rs 4,583.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.