Stock Market: Sensex falls 435 pts, Nifty below 25,800; Tata Motors (CV) leads losers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped their winning streak on Friday, opening lower amid weak global cues. Investor sentiment also remained cautious as markets awaited the Bihar assembly election results, scheduled to be declared later today.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex was down 365.41 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 84,113.26 after dropping nearly 435 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 slipped 108 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 25,771.150, after briefly touching a day’s low of 25,766.30.

Among Sensex constituents, Tata Motors (CV) led the losers, sliding 3.51 per cent to Rs 309. Infosys declined 1.23 per cent, while M&M, Tata Steel, and ITC slipped 0.96 per cent, 0.76 per cent, and 0.73 per cent, respectively.

Wall Street ended sharply lower overnight, with all three major US indices closing in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.65 per cent to 47,457.22, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.66 per cent to 6,737.49. The Nasdaq Composite was the worst hit, falling 2.29 per cent to finish at 22,870.36.

Asian markets traded lower on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.65 per cent to 50,434.54, while South Korea’s KOSPI declined 2.12 per cent to 4,082.21. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also fell 1.25 per cent to 26,733.40.

On Thursday, the Sensex inched up 12.16 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 84,478.67, while the Nifty50 added 3.35 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 25,879.15.



VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the market will remain focused on the Bihar election outcome today. Adding, “But the market reaction to the election results will be only temporary, whatever the results might be.”

“The medium to long-term trend of the market will be dictated by fundamentals, particularly the earnings growth. On this front there is room for optimism as indicated by prospects of robust GDP growth and improving earnings growth,” Vijayakumar said.

“India’s underperformance this year is unlikely to last. It is important to understand that despite the big underperformance of Nifty, so far this year, Nifty continues to be the best performing index among the large markets of the world during the last 5-year period. The dip in corporate earnings in FY25 and the elevated valuations have been weighing on the market this year. This market construct is set to change for the better, going forward,” Vijayakumar added.