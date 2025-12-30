Bharat Electronics: BEL shares in focus today; here’s why

Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday after the Navratna defence PSU announced securing fresh orders worth hundreds of crores. The state-owned defence major informed the exchanges regarding the new contracts, adding to its robust order book.

On Monday, shares of BEL closed 1.26 per cent lower at Rs 393.40 on BSE against its previous close of Rs 398.40 per share. Despite the dip in the previous session, the counter has gained nearly 33 per cent year-to-date.

At 3:30 pm on Monday, in an exchange filing, BEL said that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 569 crore since the last disclosure on 12th Dec 2025.

The company revealed that the major orders received in this tranche include radars, tank overhaul, communication equipment, fire control systems, simulators, antenna stabilization systems, security software, components, upgrades, spares, services etc.

Earlier, in a filing on December 12, 2025, the defence major disclosed that it had bagged additional orders worth Rs 776 crore. At that time, the key contracts included the indigenous Counter Unmanned Aerial System (SAKSHAM), software-defined radios, anti-drone systems, communication equipment, medical electronics, gun control systems, weapon control systems, security software, and other avionics and upgrades