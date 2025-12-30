Top stocks in news: BEL, Gujarat Kidney, Grasim, Lupin, RVNL, Waaree, NTPC Green, Afcons

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week on a muted note and ended lower in the absence of major trigger as traders are await Q3 earnings and the US-India trade deal clarity in the new year. BSE Sensex tanked 345.91 points, or 0.41 per cent, to end at 84,695.54, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 100.20 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 25,942.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, December 30, 2025:

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality: The healthcare solutions player will make its stock market debut on Tuesday, December 30, after the company raised a total of Rs 250.80 crore via IPO between December 22-24 as it sold its shares for Rs 114 apeice. The issue was overall subscribed 5.21 times during the bidding period.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence major company has received additional orders worth Rs 569 crore since December 12. These include orders for radars, tank overhauls, communication equipment, fire control systems, simulators, antenna stabilization systems, security software, components, upgrades, and spares.

Grasim Industries: The company board has approved a composite scheme of arrangement among Aditya Birla Renewables, Essel Mining & Industries, Electrotherm Renewables, ABREL EPCCO Services, ABREL Renewables EPC, ABREL EPC, and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Lupin: The pharma major has entered into an exclusive License, Supply, and Distribution Agreement with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in China, for a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist, Bofanglutide. Bofanglutide injection is used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and for aiding weight management in overweight or obese individuals.

Waaree Energies: Amit Paithankar has resigned from the position of Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company to pursue opportunities outside the organization, effective May 15, 2026. Its subsidiary, Waaree Power, has set up two solar inverter line manufacturing facilities, each with an annual capacity of 1.525 GW, totaling 3.05 GW, at its factory in Sarodhi-Valsad, Gujarat.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy company has announced the commencement of commercial operations of the ninth part capacity of 13.98 MW out of the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project of NTPC Renewable Energy. The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy stands at 7,996.30 MW. The total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 8,010.28 MW.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder for an order worth Rs 201.23 crore from East Coast Railway. The order involves setting up a wagon POH workshop with a capacity of 200 wagons at Kantabanji.

Indian Overseas Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has permitted the state-run lender to set up an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in GIFT City, Gujarat.

Afcons Infrastructure: The infra player has achieved the first tunnel breakthrough in the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) augmentation of the Hetawane Water Supply Scheme at Shaft-4 in Wahal village, Navi Mumbai. It would complete the project six months ahead of schedule. CIDCO has undertaken this project to meet the growing water demand in Navi Mumbai.

Timex Group India: Promoter Timex Group Luxury Watches BV, Netherlands, has decided to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 45.09 lakh equity shares (4.47 per cent stake) in the offer-for-sale on December 30, in addition to the base offer size of a 4.47 per cent stake.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: T Natarajan has resigned as Managing Director of the company, effective December 29, following an order from the Government of Gujarat. The Government of Gujarat has nominated Rajkumar Beniwal, IAS, as Managing Director of the company, effective December 29.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The company board of the metal player has approved the merger of Lloyds Infrastructure & Construction, Metalfab Hightech, and Techno Industries with Lloyds Engineering Works.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India: The lube player company has launched its new range of Gulf Syntrac, a 100% fully synthetic premium motorcycle engine oil range.

Cupid: The healthcare solutions company has received in-principle approval from its board of directors to set up a new FMCG manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This will be the its first manufacturing plant outside India, supporting its FMCG growth strategy and strengthening its presence in overseas markets, beginning with the Gulf Cooperation Council region.