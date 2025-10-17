Bharti Airtel, TVS Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices managed to post big gains and settled higher on Thursday amid positive cues and renewed optimism over India-US trade discussions. FIIs inflows and Q2 earnings also supported the sentiments. BSE Sensex zoomed 862.23 points, or 1.04 per cent, to settle at 83,467.66, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 261.75 points, or 1.03 per cent, to close at 25,585.30 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Kotak Mahindra Bank, TVS Motor Company and Bharti Airtel are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,055-2,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,890

Bharti Airtel has given a breakout above its recent consolidation range near Rs 1,965-1,970, signaling a bullish continuation. The stock is trading above key moving averages, indicating sustained strength in trend. Formation of higher lows highlights consistent buying interest and accumulation. Rising momentum supports the positive bias, and with follow-through buying, the stock could extend its up move in the near term, while immediate support is placed around Rs 1,890.



Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,296-2,360 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,130

Kotak Mahindra Bank has given a breakout above its recent consolidation zone on the daily chart, signaling a potential bullish reversal. The stock rebounded strongly after taking support near its previous base around Rs 2,000, indicating renewed buying interest. Price action above short-term EMAs highlights improving momentum, while rising volumes confirm accumulation. With this breakout, the stock may extend its up move towards higher resistance levels in the near term.



TVS Motor Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,720-3,820 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,430

TVS Motor has given a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart, signaling the resumption of its primary uptrend. The breakout above Rs 3,550, accompanied by steady volumes, reflects renewed bullish momentum. Price action holding above key moving averages further reinforces the positive structure. With this breakout, the stock is poised to extend its up move towards higher resistance levels in the near term, keeping the overall trend firmly positive