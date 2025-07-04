Block Deal: Bain Capital likely to offload 2.4% stake in Emcure Pharma

Shares of Emcure Pharma shall be in focus during the trading session on Friday as Bain Capital-affiliated entity BC Investments IV is likely to offload 2.4 per cent stake in the company for Rs 551 crore today via block deal, suggests media reports citing sources privy to the matter.

The floor price for the 45.5 lakh share transaction has been set at Rs 1,279.80 per share, a marginal discount against its previous close at Rs 1,280.30. Kotak Securities is set to be the lead manager for the issue. As of March 2025, BC Investments IV held an 8.68 per cent stake in Emcure.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals had reported a 63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit on year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 197 crore during the March quarter. The Pune-headquartered drug maker reported a 19.5 per cent YoY jump in its revenue from operations at Rs 2,116 crore. The company saw strong performance across both its domestic and international businesses.

Shares of Emcure Pharma have delivered a muted performance in recent times. The stock is down 4 per cent in the last one month, while it has tumbled nearly 13 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has cracked nearly 19 per cent from its all-time high at Rs 1,580, hit in September 2024.

Shares of Emcure Pharma were listed a year ago, in July 2024. The company raised a total of Rs 1,952.03 crore via IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of Rs 800.58 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 1,151.45 crore. It sold its shares of Rs 1,008 apiece and the stock is currently 27 per cent above its IPO price.

Incorporated in 1981, Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals is an Indian pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and globally markets a wide range of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas. It is the leading pharmaceutical company in gynaecology and HIV antiviral therapeutic areas for the MAT September 2023.