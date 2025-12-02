Block deal: Bajaj Housing share tumbles 9% amid high turnover; Bajaj Finance likely seller

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance fell 9 per cent in Tuesday's trade amid high turnover amid a block deal by promoter Bajaj Finance. The promoter group entity was looking to offload 2 per cent stake in the open market at a likely offer floor price of Rs 95 per share, which was at a 9 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 104.59 on NSE. The move was triggered, as the promoter looked to achieve minimum public shareholding norms. The aggregate promoter and promoter group shareholding as on December 1 was 7,39,10,03,845 or 88.70 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of Bajaj Housing Finance.

On Monday, Bajaj Housing Finance said the entire divestment process will be completed from the period beginning December 2, 2025, till February 28, 2026, or the actual date of completion of sale of all equity shares, in a single or multiple tranches. Out of the total share capital held, Bajaj Finance had proposed to divest up to 2 per cent of its equity share capital of the company not exceeding in aggregate upto 166,600,000 shares in one or more tranches.

Data showed Bajaj Housing Finance shares are down 18 per cent in 2025 so far against a 15 per cent rise in the BSE Financial Services index. On Tuesday, the stock fell 9.08 per cent to open at Rs 95 apiece on NSE, commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 79,240.50 crore. A total of Rs 2,075.87 crore worth shares changed hands on the exchange so far.

Bajaj Finance shares were up 0.46 per cent at Rs 1,025.15 apiece.

"We, Bajaj Finance Limited, the promoter of the Company and on behalf of other Promoter Group, state that we shall not buy any shares in the open market on the dates on which the Equity Shares of the Company are being sold by Bajaj Finance Limited for the purpose of achieving minimum public shareholding requirements."

The undertaking was issued to enable you to submit to the Stock Exchanges along with the intimation of proposed sale of shares.

Bajaj Housing had delivered a strong performance in the September quarter with strong AUM and disbursement growth across products, despite heightened competition. The NBFC was successful in maintaining its margins, despite a declining interest rate environment, while maintaining pristine asset quality, MOFSL noted

In a November note, the brokerage felt Bajaj Housing was well-positioned to navigate rising competition and a declining interest rate environment while sustaining healthy growth and profitability.