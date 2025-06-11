Shares of Bluespring Enterprises and Digitide Solutions made their Dalal Street debut on Wednesday. Both the companies were spun-off from Quess Corp Ltd in April 2025 and were re-listed as separate entities at the bourses on June 11, 2025. Eligible shareholders of Quess Corp shall get one-one share of both the companies for every share of Quess Corp held as of the record date.

Interestingly, spin-off price of both the demerged entities was same. Digitide Solutions, which was valued at Rs 154.83 on demerger, was listed at Rs 245 apeice, suggesting a gain of 58.24 per cent over its spin-off price for the investors. The company was valued close to Rs 3,650 crore as of its stock market debut.

On the other hand, Bluspring Enterprises was listed at Rs 86.95 apeice, signaling a sharp 43.84 per cent fall from its spin-off price at Rs 154.83 apeice. The total market capitalization the company stood stood slightly below Rs 1,300 crore. Shares of Quess Corp were down more than a per cent to Rs 317.05 on Wednesday.

Both the entities hit lower circuit of 5 per cent each on their maiden trading session as Bluespint was seen at Rs 82.65, while Digitide Solutions touched Rs 232.75 mark. Both the stocks are listed in the 'T' group which means the inter-day buying or selling is not allowed and stocks will have a 5 per cent circuit limit for the 10 trading sessions.

Quess Corp had announced April 15 as the record date for the spin-off of the two separate business entities. Bengaluru-headquartered Quess Corp had announced the decision to demerge its businesses in February 2024 and it had received the nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for spinning off its businesses into three different entities.