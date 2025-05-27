Brainbees Solutions shares slip 6% as loss widens in Q4 

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of FirstCry, slipped over 6% on Tuesday after the firm reported widening of losses in Q4. Brainbees Solutions stock fell 6.42% to Rs 351.15 against the previous close of Rs 375.25 on Monday. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 18,319 crore. Turnover rose to Rs 5.55 crore as 1.54 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Brainbees Solutions stands at 61.2, signaling it's trading in the neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

Shares of Brainbees Solutions are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day but higher than the 20 day and 30 day moving averages.

Net loss rose to Rs 111 crore for Q4FY25 from Rs 43 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations climbed 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,930 crore against Rs 1,667 crore in Q4FY24.

On a sequential basis, net loss also widened, compared to a loss of Rs 15 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue fell 11% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 2,172 crore in the preceding three months.

For the entire fiscal year, Brainbees successfully reduced its net loss to Rs 265 crore, a notable improvement from Rs 322 crore in FY24. Annual revenue rose 18%, reaching Rs 7,660 crore, while adjusted EBITDA saw a remarkable increase of 43% year-on-year, totaling Rs 394 crore. Additionally, cash profit after tax almost doubled, climbing 96% to Rs 209 crore.

In Q4FY25, gross profit climbed to Rs 1,206 crore compared to Rs 1,055 crore in Q4FY24, with gross profit margins of 37.5% and 36.7%, respectively, for the two quarters. The adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter rose to Rs 100 crore against Rs 84 crore during the same period last year.

The company highlighted that 38% of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) generated by the top 20 cities in FY25 came from cross-channel customers who engage in both online and offline transactions.

Brainbees Solutions is engaged in the business of buying, selling, advertising, promoting baby and kids products and Fast Moving Consumer Goods ('FMCG') goods on a wholesale basis through various business partners.

