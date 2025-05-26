Nazara Technologies shares end lower even as revenue almost doubles in Q4

Shares of online gaming company Nazara Technologies slipped 2% on Monday even as the firm reported a 95% increase in operating revenue, reaching Rs 520.2 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25. This surge came despite a significant rise in total expenses, driven by elevated marketing and employee costs.

Advertisement

Based in Mumbai, Nazara reported a net profit of Rs 4 crore for the quarter ending March 31, a notable improvement from Rs 0.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

Nazara shares ended 2% lower at Rs 1280.95 against the previous close of Rs 1307.15. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 11,223 crore. A total of 0.94 lakh shares of Nazara Technologies changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.10 crore. The market cap of the company rose to Rs 4,214.78 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,325 on May 23, 2025 and 52-week low of Rs 590.85 on May 27, 2024.

Total expenses climbed by 85% year-on-year to Rs 527.7 crore, largely due to a more than threefold increase in advertising and promotional costs, which hit Rs 151.03 crore. Employee benefit expenses also saw a substantial jump, rising 80.7% to Rs 79.9 crore.

Advertisement

The company's esports segment continued to be its top revenue generator, with a 47% growth year-on-year in Q4. Meanwhile, the gaming division posted a significant 72% increase in revenue, amounting to Rs 156.4 crore, and the adtech segment also showed positive results.

Nazara Technologies is an India-based gaming and sports media platform known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.