Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Nazara Technologies shares end lower even as revenue almost doubles in Q4

Nazara Technologies shares end lower even as revenue almost doubles in Q4

Nazara reported a net profit of Rs 4 crore for the quarter ending March 31, a notable improvement from Rs 0.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 26, 2025 4:59 PM IST
Nazara Technologies shares end lower even as revenue almost doubles in Q4 The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,325 on May 23, 2025 and 52-week low of Rs 590.85 on May 27, 2024.

Shares of online gaming company Nazara Technologies slipped 2% on Monday even as the firm reported a 95% increase in operating revenue, reaching Rs 520.2 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25. This surge came despite a significant rise in total expenses, driven by elevated marketing and employee costs.

Advertisement

Based in Mumbai, Nazara reported a net profit of Rs 4 crore for the quarter ending March 31, a notable improvement from Rs 0.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

Nazara shares ended 2% lower at Rs 1280.95 against the previous close of Rs 1307.15. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 11,223 crore. A total of 0.94 lakh shares of Nazara Technologies changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.10 crore. The market cap of the company rose to Rs 4,214.78 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,325  on May 23, 2025 and 52-week low of Rs 590.85 on May 27, 2024.

Total expenses climbed by 85% year-on-year to Rs 527.7 crore, largely due to a more than threefold increase in advertising and promotional costs, which hit Rs 151.03 crore. Employee benefit expenses also saw a substantial jump, rising 80.7% to Rs 79.9 crore.

Advertisement

The company's esports segment continued to be its top revenue generator, with a 47% growth year-on-year in Q4. Meanwhile, the gaming division posted a significant 72% increase in revenue, amounting to Rs 156.4 crore, and the adtech segment also showed positive results.

Nazara Technologies is an India-based gaming and sports media platform known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 26, 2025 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today