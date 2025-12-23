BSE clarifies on monthly index options products; stock down 

BSE on Tuesday clarified on reports that the stock exchange was planning to launch more monthly index option products, saying BSE routinely evaluates opportunities to strengthen its product offerings and enhance market participation. On NSE, the stock was trading 1.56 per cent lower at Rs 2,732.20 today.

Regarding the revamp of BANKEX (BSE Bankex Index), BSE said it had already communicated this to the market through its circular dated November 19, 2025, and effective from December 26, 2025.

"Regarding monthly index option products, BSE is evaluating the needs of market to broaden its derivatives segment, there are no events which warrant disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations”)," it said.

BSE said it is not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges which requires disclosure under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations. All material developments have been disclosed in compliance with applicable regulations, it said.

"The news item does not have any immediate material impact on the operations or financial performance of the company. We have been and will continue to keep the Stock Exchanges informed of any material events as required under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations. This is for your information and necessary dissemination," it said.