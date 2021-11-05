BSE, NSE closed today on account of Diwali-Balipratipada

Indian equity market is closed today on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. F&O and currency markets will also remain closed after the Diwali holiday. Commodity markets will be closed for the first half and trading will carried out in the evening session (5:00 pm onwards).

On Diwali (November 4), Indian equity market ended higher during the Muhurat trading session. Sensex rose 295 points to 60,067 and Nifty gained 91 points to 17,921 in the first session of Samvat 2078. M&M, ITC, Bajaj Auto and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.13% in the hour-long trading session.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 ended in the green. ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, HDFC and Dr Reddy's were the Sensex losers, falling up to 0.69%. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 265.14 lakh crore. On Wednesday, the market cap stood at Rs 263.07 lakh crore.

The Muhurat trading session which began at 6:15 pm on November 4, ended at 7:15 pm. Muhurat trading is carried out to mark the start of the new Samvat 2078. Samvat is the Hindu calendar year that begins on Diwali. It is believed that the hour long Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.