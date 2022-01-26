BSE, NSE to remain closed today on Republic Day

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on January 26 on account of Republic Day. Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, forex and commodity futures markets will also remain shut.

On Tuesday, Indian market snapped its five days of losing streak amid mixed global cues. Sensex rebounded 366 points to 57,858.15 and Nifty ended 128.85 points higher at 17,277.95.

Maruti Suzuki was the top Sensex gainer, rising around 7 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and NTPC. Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Infosys and Tech were among the top losers, falling up to 1.75%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended higher.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "For traders, 17000 and 17100 would be the immediate support zone and if the Nifty succeeds to trade above the same, a reversal formation could lift the index upto 17400-17450 levels."