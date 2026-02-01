Budget 2026: Realty stocks in focus; Prestige Estates, DLF, Sobha among shares to watch

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 for the ninth time on Sunday, February 1. The real estate sector is in focus, with the Economic Survey 2026 projecting a robust real GDP growth of 7.4 per cent for FY26.

While the broader market is focused on capex in defence and railways, some analysts believe the real estate pack, specifically realty stocks such as Prestige Estates, DLF, Brigade Enterprises, Godrej Properties, and Sobha, may see a movement.

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Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that the budget is likely to emphasise higher growth in affordable housing and expects a higher allocation to PMAY scheme. MOFSL expects that Budget 2026 may consider raising the threshold definition of affordable housing from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 70 lakh.

For the real estate sector, Motilal Oswal has specifically tagged Brigade Enterprises, Prestige Estates, Sobha, Lodha Developers, and Godrej Properties among key realty stocks likely to benefit if expectations play out. However, the brokerage maintains a divergent view on DLF and Oberoi Realty as ‘likely losers’.

Axis Securities identified “Urban Infrastructure and Housing” among the key focus areas for the government. In their pre-budget note, they have placed Prestige Estates and Oberoi Realty in their list of ‘Positive Budget Play’.

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According to the Economic Survey 2026, “average housing sales remain higher than FY22-FY24,” signalling that demand has shifted to a higher baseline.

MOFSL said the equity markets will be assessing the budget for targeted, selective measures to drive growth in certain sectors. If the Finance Minister decides to widen the PMAY ambit or offer fresh tax incentives for homebuyers, stocks like Sobha, Brigade, and Godrej Properties could find themselves in the sweet spot of a post-budget rally.