Bull Run on D-Street! Sensex hits 61,000, Nifty above 18,250; Infosys, ITC top gainers

The party on Dalal Street keeps getting bigger. Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points to cross 61,000 important mark for the first time.

At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 331 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 61,068.5, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 104.6 points or 0.58 per cent to 18,266.35.

Infosys and ITC were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki.

On the other hand, HDFC and Bajaj Finance were among the losers.

Equity market ended higher for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking gains in Reliance Industries, ITC and Infosys amid a positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent higher to a new closing peak at 60,737.05 and Nifty rallied 169.80 points or 0.94 per cent to 18,161.75.

Sensex and Nifty logged record highs of 60,836.63 and 18,197.80 during the session.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 937.31 crore on October 13, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 431.72 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.