Buy Cummins India stock; stay cautious on HPCL, BSE shares, suggests YES Securities

Indian benchmark indices settled lower amid the rising trade tariff tensions. RBI's in line monetary policy did not boost the morale ahead of negotiations between Washington and Moscow. BSE Sensex shed 166.26 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 80,543.99, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 75.35 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 24,574.20 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Cummins India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and BSE are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:



BSE | Caution | Resistance: Rs 2,630 | Support: Rs 2,280

In the past few days, BSE has faced downward pressure, leading to a gradual decline in its stock price towards the key support zone around Rs 2,280-2,300, near its 100 SMA. This level is also significant due to the formation of Hammer candlestick pattern in yesterday's session which may provide additional support. If these support levels hold, we could see a rebound towards the Rs 2,630-2,650 range. Conversely, if the support fails, the selling pressure is likely to continue, potentially driving the stock down to Rs 2,070 and Rs 2,000 levels.



Cummins India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,900 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,460

Cummins India has given a bullish breakout after a few days of consolidation phase with recent price action showing renewed upward momentum. The stock is trading comfortably above all key moving averages while the daily RSI has given positive crossover signals strengthening bullish momentum. This technical setup suggests a potential upside towards Rs 3,900, making current levels attractive for fresh long positions. We recommend buying Cummins India around Rs 3,590-3,610 zone with a stop loss at Rs 3,460, offering investors a favorable risk-reward proposition as the stock looks set to resume its upward trajectory.



Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | Caution | Resistance: Rs 420 | Support: Rs 380

HPCL is currently in a bearish trend, forming a series of lower highs and lower lows. It's now testing a critical support level at its 200-period SMA. The price action, combined with trading volume, reinforces this bearish outlook. If a short-term bounce occurs, it's likely to meet strong resistance around the Rs 420 level, as this was the point of a recent breakdown. Traders should be cautious about opening long positions until a clear and strong trend reversal is confirmed.