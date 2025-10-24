IT services firm Cigniti Technologies reported a 25% quarter-on-quarter rise in net profit to Rs 83 crore compared to ₹66 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations grew by 7% to ₹577 crore from ₹542 crore last quarter. EBITDA climbed 10% to ₹107 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 60 basis points to 18.5%, indicating stronger cost control and execution.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Despite these gains, Cigniti Technologies' stock price closed on a flat mode. The stock ended at Rs 1,674 against the previous close of Rs 1659.50 suggesting that the market had anticipated the results and that they were consistent with expectations. The limited price response followed the company's acquisition by midcap IT firm Coforge in May 2024, which took a 54% stake at ₹1,415 per share.

The acquisition by Coforge represents a notable development in the Indian IT sector, reflecting a trend of increased deal activity. According to industry reports, the Indian financial sector has recorded deals worth $7 billion in 2025, with further transactions expected. For Cigniti Technologies, this corporate action is aimed at driving operational scale and future revenue growth, as the company integrates with Coforge and pursues its expansion objectives.