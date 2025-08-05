Coal India, Dr Lal PathLabs, Ramco Cements, Blue Dart to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday

Coal India Ltd, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd and Kirloskar Industries Ltd are among other stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on August 6, Wednesday.

The Coal India board, at its meeting held on July 31, had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 6 is the record date for the same.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Dr Lal PathLabs board, at its meeting held on July 31, had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

The Ramco Cements board, at its meeting held on May 22, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval by members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of its declaration, the company informed stock exchanges.

Advertisement

The Blue Dart Express board, at its meeting held on May 26, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same.

Adf Foods Ltd (Rs 0.6 per share), The Anup Engineering Ltd (Rs 17 per share), AVT Natural Products Ltd (Rs 0.4 per share), DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd (Rs 0.13 per share), East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (Rs 2.5 per share) and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (Rs 7.2 per share) would turn ex-dividend on August 6, Wednesday.

Also, Grauer & Weil India Ltd (Rs 0.5 per share), Hester Biosciences Ltd (Rs 7 per share), Kirloskar Industries Ltd (Rs 13 per share), Kriti Nutrients Ltd (Rs 0.3 per share), Mercury Laboratories Ltd (Rs 3.5 per share), Rajratan Global Wire Ltd (Rs 2 per share) and Ramco Industries Ltd (Rs 1 per share) would turn ex-dividend tomorrow.

Advertisement

Bajaj Auto, Power Finance Corporation, Pidilite Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Divi's Laboratories, Trent and others are scheduled to report their earnings for the June quarter on August 6, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 settled lower on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex fell 308.47 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 80,710.25. The NSE Nifty50 declined 73.20 points, or 0.30 per cent, to settle at 24,649.55.